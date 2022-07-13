Veteran TE Retires At 29: Fans React

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday night, a veteran NFL tight end announced his retirement from the game of football.

Matt LaCosse, 29, took to Twitter on Tuesday night with a message for his fans. He thanked those who helped him reach the NFL and play the game he loves.

"I am saying goodbye to the game that I love, the game that I have sacrificed so much for, and I want to truly say thank you to those who have sacrificed so much for me," LaCosse said in a statement on Twitter.

Fans took to social media to react to his retirement announcement.

"Congrats to Matt on his retirement and good luck with the next chapter. Grinded out six NFL seasons after starting as an UDFA with #Giants in 2015," said Giants reporter Art Stapleton.

"Matt LaCosse calling it a career by the looks of it. Best of luck in the next phase," another fan said.

LaCosse initially joined the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL draft. He went on to play for the New York Jets, a second stint with the Giants, the Denver Broncos and finally with the New England Patriots.