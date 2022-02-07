The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Vic Fangio News

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio during a game.DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos looks on during a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio likely won’t be out of work for every long.

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins announced that San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Mike McDaniel will become the team’s next head coach.

McDaniel is reportedly targeting Fangio for a role on his staff.

This would be a significant hire for the Dolphins.

This fit makes sense. Fangio would be a tremendous veteran addition to the young head coach’s staff in Miami.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, meanwhile, reports that McDaniel is considering keeping many of the Dolphins’ current defensive coaches.

McDaniel can get to work right away, as the 49ers were eliminated by the Rams in the NFC Championship Game last weekend.

