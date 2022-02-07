NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Vic Fangio News

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio likely won’t be out of work for every long.

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins announced that San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Mike McDaniel will become the team’s next head coach.

McDaniel is reportedly targeting Fangio for a role on his staff.

This would be a significant hire for the Dolphins.

New coach Mike McDaniel, #Dolphins pursuing former #Broncos coach Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator job https://t.co/paeKA6YgMx — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) February 7, 2022

This fit makes sense. Fangio would be a tremendous veteran addition to the young head coach’s staff in Miami.

if Mike McDaniel decides to bring on his own defensive staff, I wouldn’t be surprised if Vic Fangio is in play for the Dolphins defensive coordinator also keep an eye on San Francisco’s staff, wouldn’t be shocked if Wes Welker made his return to Miami as the WR coach — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) February 7, 2022

Also one last note…everyone wants McDaniel to find an experienced coach, preferably one with head coach experience, to be on his staff? Well…Vic Fangio fits that description. It's perfect IF he can pull it off. But again, if Fangio says no? Keep Boyer. Period. — Luis D. Sung (@LuisDSung) February 7, 2022

Wouldn't be surprised to see former Broncos HC Vic Fangio in play for the Miami DC job. Has interest several places. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 7, 2022

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, meanwhile, reports that McDaniel is considering keeping many of the Dolphins’ current defensive coaches.

New #Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has interest in keeping many of the defensive assistants currently under contract, including DC Josh Boyer, sources say. Continuity for a unit that played quite well down the stretch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2022

McDaniel can get to work right away, as the 49ers were eliminated by the Rams in the NFC Championship Game last weekend.