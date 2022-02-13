Vic Fangio Has Reportedly Made Decision On His Coaching Future

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio will reportedly be taking a year off from coaching.

The Broncos parted ways with Fangio at the end of the 2021 season. Seeing that Fangio is one of the most-experienced defensive minds in the sport, it was believed he’d land a defensive coordinator this offseason.

However, Fangio – despite receiving a number of offers to be a defensive coordinator – is going to take a year off.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has the latest on Fangio’s expected decision:

“Former Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio received, and decided against, multiple offers to become a defensive coordinator for the 2022 season, per league sources,” Schefty wrote on Twitter. “Fangio now is likely to take off this season before returning next year as the most coveted available defensive coordinator.”

Former Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio received, and decided against, multiple offers to become a defensive coordinator for the 2022 season, per league sources. Fangio now is likely to take off this season before returning next year as the most coveted available defensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

This is a bit of a stunner. Vic Fangio was reportedly the No. 1 DC candidate for several teams. It appears he needs a break from the coaching game, though.

Fangio went 19-30 during his three years in Denver, including a 7-10 showing this past season. His biggest downfall was never finding a franchise quarterback. The Broncos were stout on the defensive side of the ball, though.

Fangio will be one of the top defensive coordinators on the market next year when the coaching cycle resumes.