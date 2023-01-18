Vic Fangio Reportedly Interviewing For NFL Job Today

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos looks on during a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Falcons will interview former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio for their vacancy at defensive coordinator, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Fangio has decades of coaching experience in the NFL. He had stints with the Bears, Broncos, Colts, Eagles, 49ers, Panthers, Ravens, Saints and Texans.

It wasn't until 2019 when Fangio finally became a head coach. The Broncos owned a 19-30 record with him at the helm.

Fangio spent this season as a defensive consultant for the Eagles. Unsurprisingly, that unit has looked really good.

Rapoport believes Fangio is one of the top candidates for any team in need of a defensive coordinator.

The Falcons are looking for a defensive coordinator because longtime coach Dean Pees retired immediately after the team's regular-season finale.

Earlier this week, the Falcons interviewed Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb.

We'll see if Fangio can impress the Falcons this Wednesday and cement his status as the top candidate for the job.