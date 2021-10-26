Vic Fangio Updates Von Miller’s Injury Status

The Denver Broncos’ rash of linebacker injuries continued to spread this past Thursday with an injury for superstar edge rusher Von Miller.

Just before halftime of the Broncos’ 17-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the eight-time Pro Bowler was forced to leave the contest with an injury to his left ankle — the same ankle that caused him to miss all of the 2020 NFL season.

Fortunately for Miller and the Denver franchise, the injury was far less serious this time around. With his X-rays coming back negative, the Broncos’ defensive leader felt he “dodged a bullet” on what could have been a season-ending injury.

Earlier this week, Miller said he was “confident” he would be able to play in this week’s matchup against the Washington Football Team. But during a press conference on Tuesday, head coach Vic Fangio said his star defender should be considered “day-to-day” heading into Week 8, per NBC’s ProFootballTalk.

If Miller is unable to take the field on Sunday, his name will be added to a long list of missing Denver linebackers.

So far this year, the Broncos have lost LBs Bradley Chubb, Natrez Patrick, Micah Kiser, Jonas Griffith, Andre Mintze, Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson to the IR. Linebackers Curtis Robinson, Barron Browning and Aaron Patrick are all questionable with injuries of their own.

After starting off the year at 3-0, the Broncos have now dropped four straight losses. The struggling squad will host the WFT in Mile High Stadium on Sunday afternoon.