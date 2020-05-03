Report: NBA Teams Are ‘Monitoring’ All-Star Guard’s Situation

It’s unclear when exactly the NBA’s 2020 offseason will arrive, but when it does, it could be an eventful one.

The NBA’s 2019-20 season is still on hold. It was postponed indefinitely in early March and, while it’s possible it resumes some time this summer, no one really knows what’s going to happen.

Eventually, the offseason will arrive. The NBA’s offseasons have been quite frantic in recent years and, hopefully, the 2020 offseason will be no different.

The 2020 free agency class is somewhat weak, but the trade market could be active. One All-Star shooting guard is reportedly being “monitored” for a potential move.

NBA teams are reportedly closely watching the Indiana Pacers and All-Star shooting guard Victor Oladipo, per SNY.

Opposing teams are keeping an eye on the situation in Indy because the club will likely have to commit significant money to Victor Oladipo in the summer of 2021 if it wants to keep him. The Pacers will be able to exceed the cap to sign Oladipo. But it would take a significant financial commitment from Indy to keep the foursome of Oladipo, Sabonis, Brogdon and Turner intact… The Knicks, Nets and plenty of other teams are in position to be aggressive if a player of Oladipo’s caliber becomes available via trade.

Oladipo has been an All-Star caliber guard for the Pacers since getting traded to Indiana. He’s missed most of the past year with an injury, but made his return to the lineup in late January.

It’s difficult to imagine the Pacers letting him get away, but if the two sides can’t agree on a longterm contract, perhaps a trade will be considered.