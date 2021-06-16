Victoria’s Secret Reportedly Signs U.S. Soccer Legend

Victoria’s Secret has reportedly signed a United States women’s national team legend as the lingerie brand attempts to shift its marketing strategy.

According to Page Six, United States soccer star Megan Rapinoe is among those who have been signed by Victoria’s Secret.

Rapinoe is among several notable hires for Victoria’s Secret, which has also hired Priyanka Chopra Jonas, per Page Six.

According to Page Six, Rapinoe is expected to be a spokeswoman for the brand.

We are told they are both being hired as spokeswomen and will instead appear on a podcast and in marketing materials for the recovering brand. Chopra and Rapinoe will join Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio, plus-size model Paloma Elesser, and journalist Amanda de Cadenet, who will host a 10-episode podcast where each of the women will share their stories.

Victoria’s Secret has shifted away from its “Angels” campaign in recent years, getting rid of its long-running fashion show.

The New York Times has confirmed the news, as well.

NEW: Victoria's Secret is finally saying goodbye to the Angels. They'll be replaced with a new group of women icons, including the soccer star Megan Rapinoe, in what the brand is calling the VS Collective. It's the start of a major overhaul: https://t.co/GKGvodt6pr w/@VVFriedman — Sapna Maheshwari (@sapna) June 16, 2021

Rapinoe, 35, has been among the most-progressive and outspoken athletes in the United States in recent years.

The California native has played for the U.S. women’s national team since 2006.