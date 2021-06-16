The Spun

Victoria’s Secret Reportedly Signs U.S. Soccer Legend

Megan Rapinoe celebrates the Women's World Cup win.LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of USA celebrates victory as she lifts the FIFA Womens World Cup trophy during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between Winner The United States of America and Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images)

Victoria’s Secret has reportedly signed a United States women’s national team legend as the lingerie brand attempts to shift its marketing strategy.

According to Page Six, United States soccer star Megan Rapinoe is among those who have been signed by Victoria’s Secret.

Rapinoe is among several notable hires for Victoria’s Secret, which has also hired Priyanka Chopra Jonas, per Page Six.

According to Page Six, Rapinoe is expected to be a spokeswoman for the brand.

We are told they are both being hired as spokeswomen and will instead appear on a podcast and in marketing materials for the recovering brand.

Chopra and Rapinoe will join Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio, plus-size model Paloma Elesser, and journalist Amanda de Cadenet, who will host a 10-episode podcast where each of the women will share their stories.

Victoria’s Secret has shifted away from its “Angels” campaign in recent years, getting rid of its long-running fashion show.

The New York Times has confirmed the news, as well.

Rapinoe, 35, has been among the most-progressive and outspoken athletes in the United States in recent years.

The California native has played for the U.S. women’s national team since 2006.


