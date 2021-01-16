Video: Aaron Rodgers Pulls Off Ridiculous Touchdown Run

The magical escapability of Aaron Rodgers is on full display in the Packers’ divisional playoff matchup with the Rams.

Rodgers has made light work of Los Angeles’ elite defense so far, throwing 14/20 for 169 yards and a touchdown in the first half. The superstar quarterback put an exclamation mark on the strong offensive half with a stellar touchdown run to extend the Green Bay lead to 16-3.

Rolling out to the right sideline, Rodgers threw mean pump fake — causing LA defender Leonard Floyd to jump out of his shoes. From there, the QB finished off the one-yard TD run with style — extending the ball over the pylon.

Here’s a clip of the incredible TD:

Rodgers really got Leonard Floyd to jump on this pump fake 👀 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/UuMpGE0yWA — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 16, 2021

This was just Rodger’s fourth rushing touchdown of the year.

With his exceptional talent in the passing game, Rodgers isn’t usually called on for designed quarterback runs. His real contributions in the rushing game often come from his ability to escape pressure in the pocket and pick up chunk yardage.

But, 2020 has seen Rodgers put up some of his lowest rushing totals of his career with just 149 yards through 16 games. The 16th-year Green Bay QB has put up 300+ yards rushing in four different seasons throughout his career.

With a 19-10 lead heading into the second half, Aaron Rodgers will look to extend his already-impressive stats.