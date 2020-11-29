Video Of Adam Thielen Reacting To Epic Win Is Going Viral

Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen missed his first game of the season after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The star wideout was looking healthy and happy this afternoon though as he watched his team take down the Panthers from his Minneapolis home.

The Vikings improved their record to 5-6 after holding on to win a closely-contested 28-27 game against Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

The game came down to the final seconds, and the All Pro watched every moment of it on his TV. Thielen’s wife captured his excitement on camera.

Minnesota certainly seemed at a loss without their veteran wide receiver early on. Thielen leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns this year with 11 through 10 games.

Adam Thielen watching the end of that #Vikings win is awesome pic.twitter.com/Kh4Ol9tgPk — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 29, 2020

The Vikings trailed the Panthers 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter. But, an outstanding 18-point final frame ended up clinching the victory. QB Kirk Cousins threw a touchdown pass to Chad Beebe with 46 seconds remaining in the game, giving the Vikings a 1-point lead.

The Panthers were able to make a couple chunk plays to get into field goal range, but Joey Slye missed the 57 yarder as time expired.

Thielen is expected to make his return next week when Minnesota takes on Jacksonville at home.