Video: Alabama Lineman’s Epic Block Is Going Viral

It’s not often an offensive lineman block makes the highlight reel. But during Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup between Alabama and Cincinnati, Crimson Tide lineman Evan Neal accomplished that feat with a textbook play.

Creating an edge for senior running back Brian Robinson, the 6-foot-7, 350 lbs junior absolutely dominated a Bearcats defender — starting with the snap and ending with a pancake block out of bounds.

Take a look at the play pointed out by longtime NFL offensive guard Geoff Schwartz:

This is a reach and finish. Beautiful pic.twitter.com/e064g3CVfW — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 31, 2021

Neal arrived in Tuscaloosa as the nation’s No. 1 offensive line recruit in 2019. Through three years with the program, he’s developed into a projected first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bama’s offensive line has been dominant as a whole so far this afternoon. With 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Crimson Tide has already rushed for more than 100 yards on the ground.