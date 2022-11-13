Video: Alabama Star Got Away With Dirty Play On Saturday

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 31: An Alabama Crimson Tide football helmet during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Players usually can't get away with roughing the quarterback at any level of football. But nearing the end of Saturday's clash between Alabama and Ole Miss, Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner got away with a pretty blatant penalty on Rebels QB Jaxson Dart.

Earlier in the game, Turner was flagged 15 yards for nearly yanking Dart's facemask all the way around.

And after putting a tackle on Mississippi's sophomore signal-caller in the fourth quarter, Turner used the QB's body to push himself upright before intentionally shoving the his helmet back into the turf:

Fans couldn't believe the no-call.

"The facemask being an 'accident' is not believable to me since Dallas Turner (#15) shoved Jaxson Dart's (#2) face in the dirt in the same game," one user said. "This is NOT ok."

"SEC officials are a joke."

"This is the same 'player' who tried to tear Dart's head off by grabbing his facemask. Good job again [SEC Officiating]."

"This & the brutal face mask incident shows Dallas Turner was intentionally & blatantly trying to injure Jaxson Dart. Just like Jermaine Burton a few weeks ago. Maybe a slap on wrist at the most... No real accountability."

"[100%] should’ve been a unsportsmanlike conduct foul. Reason why the white hat needs to stay with the QB," another said.

A tough night for the folks in Oxford.