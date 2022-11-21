Video: Alex Morgan, Teammates Have Message For Men's Team

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of United States of America celebrates after winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United State of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The US men's national team is just hours away from playing their first World Cup game in eight years and they've got tons of support back stateside. Among the supporters is USWNT megastar Alex Morgan.

In a video published on the USWNT Twitter account, Morgan and her teammates wished the USMNT luck in their group stage games. Morgan said that everyone is rooting for them back at home.

"I just want to wish our men good luck at the World Cup! It's such a big tournament on such a huge stage. We're all watching and can't wait to see all the success you guys have!"

The video has over 10,000 views and 800 likes in just over 15 minutes and fans are excited to see the men in Qatar. Though some were more curious as to why Morgan had such a tiny microphone.

It's been eight years since the USMNT played in the FIFA World Cup. Back then they drew the dreaded "Group of Death" with Ghana, Portugal and eventual World Cup winner Germany.

But against all odds, the USMNT got out of their group and nearly upset Belgium in the knockout round.

This year the task is going to be just as hard with Wales, England and Iran standing between the US and another trip to the Round of 16.

The USMNT takes on Wales today at 1 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.