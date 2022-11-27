Video: Amari Cooper Had Worst Drop Of The NFL Season Today

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Amari Cooper didn't have a great career moment on Sunday afternoon.

On 4th & 9 with a little over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett fired a pass to a wide-open Cooper who dropped it.

It was a catch that he usually makes 9.9/10 times, but this was the .1 that he dropped.

Luckily, this is a drop that Cooper won't be kicking himself too much about since he made the catch to set the Browns up for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

On 3rd & 4 with less than a minute left in OT, Brissett hit Cooper who took the ball down inside the 10-yard line.

The Browns then scored immediately after and are now 4-7 heading into Deshaun Watson's first start next Sunday.

As for the Bucs, they're now 5-6 overall but are still in first place in the NFC South.