Video: Amari Cooper Had Worst Drop Of The NFL Season Today
Amari Cooper didn't have a great career moment on Sunday afternoon.
On 4th & 9 with a little over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett fired a pass to a wide-open Cooper who dropped it.
It was a catch that he usually makes 9.9/10 times, but this was the .1 that he dropped.
Luckily, this is a drop that Cooper won't be kicking himself too much about since he made the catch to set the Browns up for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.
On 3rd & 4 with less than a minute left in OT, Brissett hit Cooper who took the ball down inside the 10-yard line.
The Browns then scored immediately after and are now 4-7 heading into Deshaun Watson's first start next Sunday.
As for the Bucs, they're now 5-6 overall but are still in first place in the NFC South.