Video: Argentina Announcer's Reaction To World Cup Win Goes Viral

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lautaro Martínez of Argentina celebrates at full time after winning the World Cup Qatar 2022 during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

They did it. For the first time in 36 years, the World Cup returns to Argentina and Lionel Messi lifts himself out of the shadow of the late, great Diego Maradona.

If you want to know how much this means to their country, just listen to Argentine play-by-play man Andrés Cantor fight back tears as he calls the game-winning penalty kick:

Cantor's emotional reaction quickly went viral on social media.

"This," a user said.

"Crying into my coffee listening to a man call the moment his home country wins a World Cup on the greatest match ever played. Simply amazing sport," another tweeted.

"Imagine not loving this sport," replied Zach Osterman.

"Andrés Cantor put his entire soul into that call."

"The greatest of all-time."

There's a reason they call it the beautiful game.