Video Of Arkansas Coach’s Reaction To Play vs. Georgia Is Going Viral

Not much is going right for Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks this afternoon.

At the start of the third quarter, the unexpectedly-undefeated No. 8 team in the nation is trailing the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs 24-0. Pittman’s offense, which has been stellar so far to start the 2021 season, has amassed just 78 total yards on the day.

Frustrations for the second-year head coach have been readily apparent — especially after this play.

Reacting to another busted play for his Razorbacks offense, Pittman ripped his headset off and pump faked a spike to the ground. In the process, the earpiece and mic came flying off.

Today’s matchup means a lot to Pittman for multiple reasons.

First, a signature win over the Bulldogs would prove his team’s legitimacy as they try to work their way into the College Football Playoff conversation. Second, the veteran coach has plenty of personal and professional connections within the Georgia program.

From 2016-19, Pittman spent four seasons as the offensive line coach for Kirby Smart’s team. Back in Athens for the first time since taking the Arkansas head coaching job prior to the 2020 season, a respectable effort for the former Bulldogs assistant would have been much preferred to today’s disappointing outing.

Depending on how you look at it, today’s game either severely pumps the brakes on the Arkansas hype or heavily boosts the stock in Georgia as a national title contender.