Video: Army Beats Navy On Game-Winning Field Goal In Overtime

The Army vs. Navy match in early December is always an iconic scene. Saturday's version of the historic matchup may have topped them all.

The Black Knights and Midshipmen went to overtime for the first time in series history. And boy did it live up to all the hype.

Following a costly fumble by Navy in the second overtime, Army ran a few plays before trotting out the field-goal unit to try and win the game.

The Black Knights prevailed, sailing the game-winning field goal through the uprights. The video is an all-timer.

Army moves to 6-6 on the season with the victory. Navy falls to 4-8.

What a game. We can't wait for next year.