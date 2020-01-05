Video: Bill Belichick Not Happy With Question At Press Conference

The Spun

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during a game.

Bill Belichick press conferences typically aren’t a very fun place to be. They’re an especially grim setting following a loss in the playoffs.

New England was upset by Tennessee, 20-13, in the AFC Wild Card round on Saturday night. There will be no Super Bowl appearance for Tom Brady and Co. this year.

Belichick was not happy with one question in his postgame press conference.

The Patriots head coach was asked if he had a message for the fans who have stuck with this team through “thick and thin” times.

Belichick was quick to point out that there haven’t really been many “thin” times for this franchise since he took over.

Here’s video of Belichick’s response:

Like him or hate him, that’s a fair response from the Patriots’ head coach.

Belichick dropped to 30-11 in the playoffs as New England’s head coach on Saturday night. This was the first time in nine years that the Patriots didn’t advance to at least the AFC Championship Game.


