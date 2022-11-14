Video: Bizarre College Basketball Fan Tradition Is Going Viral

Something hilarious took place during the Trinity Baptist-Georgia Southern basketball game on Saturday.

Right after Georgia Southern sunk a free throw, the court was flooded with toilet paper rolls. Play had to be stopped so the on-court staff could clean all of it up.

Apparently, this has been a tradition at the school for over 30 years. The men's basketball program even told fans to bring toilet paper to throw on the court after the first basket is made.

The tradition worked for this game as Georgia Southern won by 21, 53-32. It was also the Eagles' first win of the season after they lost their first two games on Nov. 8 and Nov. 10.

This is definitely something you don't see every day, but it's still awesome.

Fans will have a chance to do this again when Georgia Southern plays its next home game on Nov. 26.