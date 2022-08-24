Video: Bizarre Little League World Series Strike 3 Call Goes Viral

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 24: Team Asia-Pacific bats against the Great Lakes Team from Chicago, Illinois during the Little League World Series Championship game at Lamade Stadium on August 24, 2014 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Just like the players at the Little League World Series, the umpires aren't professionals.

These underpaid volunteers are squatting behind home plate for the love of the game, so nobody can judge them too harshly if they get nervous from time to time.

During the first inning of Wednesday's game against Asia-Pacific and Mexico, a young pitcher fired a pitch right down the plate on a 1-2 count. He began walking off the mound, assuming he just recorded the third out with a strikeout.

However, the umpire took his sweet time before signaling a called third strike.

Although the confused catcher threw the ball back to his pitcher, the umpire eventually made the correct call. And no, the delay wasn't part of an ESPN-led conspiracy to rig youth baseball contests.

The ump also hasn't leaned into his Naked Gun moment after finally finding his strike call.

Asia-Pacific holds a 3-1 lead over Mexico in a battle of undefeated teams at Williamsport.