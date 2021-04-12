The 7-10 split is the toughest two-pin shot in bowling. To casual bowlers, it’s basically an impossible shot. To professional bowlers, it’s a shot that gets hit less than 1 percent of the time.

Anthony Neuer hit it on Sunday, though.

The professional bowler, known as the ‘Ginger Assassin,’ drilled his 7-10 split in epic fashion on Sunday afternoon. The reaction to the show from FOX Sports 1’s announcers was incredible, with veteran play-by-play man Rob Stone going crazy.

Here’s the shot:

Anthony Neuer makes the 7-10 split for the 4th time in PBA Tour history on TV for the @GuaranteedRate Spare of the Game! 🤯 📺: LIVE now on @FS1

📱: FOX Sports app // FOX Now app pic.twitter.com/pB52dtw9Qb — PBA Tour (@PBATour) April 11, 2021

Neuer, 18, became just the fourth bowler to make a 7-10 split shot during a PBA Tour TV broadcast. He is the first bowler to do so on the air since 1991.

The shot came in the seventh frame of his match with Jakob Butturff at National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

Bowling runs in the family for Neuer, as his father, Andy Neuer, won the PBA Tour title back in 1994.

Unfortunately for Neuer, the 7-10 split did not result in a win. He lost his match to Butturff, 257-203. Still, his 7-10 shot will live on forever.