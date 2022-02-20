The Spun

Video: Brad Davison Called Out For Controversial Play

wisconsin guard brad davisonMADISON, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 01: Eric Ayala #5 of the Maryland Terrapins draws a foul against Brad Davison #34 of the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half at the Kohl Center on February 01, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Brad Davison is being called out on social media for what looks to be a dirty play.

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson was in the process of setting up a pick on Davison before he elbowed him to the chest.

Davison could be disciplined by the NCAA if they feel it was intentional.

Michigan and Wisconsin are currently playing in Madison as the Big Ten tournament isn’t far away. Wisconsin is currently 20-5 and the No. 15 team in the country, while Michigan is 14-10.

Davison hasn’t done much scoring-wise as he’s on pace to end the game with less than 10 points. Jonathan Davis is the Badgers leading scorer with 23 points and is currently one of two players in double figures.

This also isn’t the first time Davison has been involved in a controversial play.

He was suspended by the Big Ten in 2020 for grabbing Connor McCaffery in the groin area while he tried to set a screen.

