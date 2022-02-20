Video: Brad Davison Called Out For Controversial Play

Brad Davison is being called out on social media for what looks to be a dirty play.

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson was in the process of setting up a pick on Davison before he elbowed him to the chest.

Brad Davison doing Brad Davison things pic.twitter.com/CTRti3STtK — Kyle Forte (@KyleTForte) February 20, 2022

Davison could be disciplined by the NCAA if they feel it was intentional.

Michigan and Wisconsin are currently playing in Madison as the Big Ten tournament isn’t far away. Wisconsin is currently 20-5 and the No. 15 team in the country, while Michigan is 14-10.

Davison hasn’t done much scoring-wise as he’s on pace to end the game with less than 10 points. Jonathan Davis is the Badgers leading scorer with 23 points and is currently one of two players in double figures.

This also isn’t the first time Davison has been involved in a controversial play.

He was suspended by the Big Ten in 2020 for grabbing Connor McCaffery in the groin area while he tried to set a screen.