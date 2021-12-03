Video Of Brian Kelly Addressing LSU Fans Going Viral

When news broke that LSU had hired Brian Kelly as its new head football coach, there were some who questioned his fit in the South.

Kelly is from Massachusetts, and has spent his entire career coaching in the Midwest. That could make for quite the culture shock in Louisiana.

On Wednesday night, Kelly had his first opportunity to address LSU fans, and it sounds like he’s trying his best to fit in. Maybe too hard, in fact.

Video of the 60-year-old coach is going viral on social media. In the clip, it certainly sounds like Kelly might have “acquired” a Southern accent.

Brian Kelly making his welcome speech at halftime of the Ohio/LSU basketball game tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jk3bjAvrh8 — Mike Bundt (@Mike_Bundt) December 2, 2021

Maybe it’s just the result of speaking into the microphone and trying to project his voice? I don’t know, it really sounds like Kelly is trying to pass off a new accent, which is an absurd and unnecessary thing to do.

Then again, as long as Kelly continues to win at the rate he did at Notre Dame the last five years–while mixing in a national title somewhere, of course–Tigers fans won’t care if he speaks gibberish.