Video Of Brian Kelly Addressing LSU Fans Going Viral

A closeup of Brian Kelly addressing the media.ATLANTA, GA - December 6: Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly speaks at the College Football Playoff Semifinal Head Coaches News Conference on December 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

When news broke that LSU had hired Brian Kelly as its new head football coach, there were some who questioned his fit in the South.

Kelly is from Massachusetts, and has spent his entire career coaching in the Midwest. That could make for quite the culture shock in Louisiana.

On Wednesday night, Kelly had his first opportunity to address LSU fans, and it sounds like he’s trying his best to fit in. Maybe too hard, in fact.

Video of the 60-year-old coach is going viral on social media. In the clip, it certainly sounds like Kelly might have “acquired” a Southern accent.

Maybe it’s just the result of speaking into the microphone and trying to project his voice? I don’t know, it really sounds like Kelly is trying to pass off a new accent, which is an absurd and unnecessary thing to do.

Then again, as long as Kelly continues to win at the rate he did at Notre Dame the last five years–while mixing in a national title somewhere, of course–Tigers fans won’t care if he speaks gibberish.

