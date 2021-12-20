Video: Broncos, Bengals Each Turn Ball Over On Absurd Play

Week 15 of the NFL season has had a number of wild plays, but this one might top them all.

During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Bengals and Broncos, Cincinnati defensive end Khalid Kareem made an amazing play to strip Drew Lock near the goal line.

ummm… WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!? This is a wild sequence. pic.twitter.com/IbAgdzWClf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2021

With Denver driving for a chance to take the lead, Kareem ripped the ball out of Lock’s hands and took it the other way. The Bengals DE proceeded to return the ball to around Cincy’s 35-yard-line.

However, things got really crazy when Kareem seemingly fumbled, giving the ball back to the Broncos. After a lengthy review, officials ended up ruling the defensive end down by contact, keeping the ball in Cincinnati’s position and securing a highlight for 23-year-old out of Notre Dame.

The Bengals lead 15-10 with just under six minutes to go in the fourth. After not converting, Drew Lock and the Broncos are driving with the chance to take a late fourth quarter lead.

