Video: Broncos Player Bumps Referee On Sunday Afternoon

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

NFL players tend to give the referees an earful when there's a call that goes against them but usually have enough poise to avoid touching them. Not one Denver Broncos player, apparently.

During today's game between the Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy started getting really animated after a play. He ripped off his helmet and started shouting in the direction of a referee.

But then Jeudy did something unexpected. He went up to the referee and got in his face before bumping them in the shoulder.

As the CBS broadcaster noted, that's definitely going to result in a hefty fine letter from the league.

The clip is going viral with over 50,000 views in 15 minutes. But fans aren't exactly empathizing with him:

"The culmination of a year of playing with Russell Wilson," one user remarked.

"Can’t believe he didn’t get ejected," wrote another.

"Surprised he didn’t get tossed for bumping the ref," a third wrote.

Whatever got Jerry Jeudy so heated can't have been worth what he's going to have to pay in fines. It wouldn't be out of the NFL's reach to suspend him outright for making contact with a sideline official.

What kind of a punishment will Jeudy receive? Will he be punished at all?