Video: Bryce Harper Gets Hit In The Head With Fastball

Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper had to leave tonight’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals following a terrifying hit by pitch.

Harper, who is off to a tremendous start this season, got drilled in the face by a 97 MPH fastball. The All-Star outfielder appeared to be bleeding as he left the game.

Thankfully, Harper was able to walk off of the field on his own, but he quickly exited the Wednesday night game.

Bryce Harper just took 97 mph to the head. He's bleeding and came right out of the game. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 29, 2021

The pitch, which came from Cardinals left hander Génesis Cabrera, appeared to make pretty direct contact with Harper’s face.

Harper appeared to get hit to the left of his nose area.

It caught him flush in the face. He walked off. Cut near the nose. pic.twitter.com/bmFvHFFjOm — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 29, 2021

Here’s video of the scary moment:

Scary scene as Bryce Harper takes a HBP to the face but leaves the game under his own power pic.twitter.com/CCcVq1AMF0 — Starting 9 (@Starting9) April 29, 2021

Phillies manager Joe Girardi ended up getting ejected from the game, as both Harper and Didi Gregorious were hit by pitches.

And now Joe Girardi is ejected after Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius get hit pic.twitter.com/Ii7v61FGAO — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 29, 2021

The Phillies are 11-12 on the season. They’re currently tied for the division lead in the NL East, which has basically every team struggling out of the game.

Philadelphia can move into first place with a win over St. Louis on Wednesday night. The Phillies are leading the Cardinals, 4-3, in the sixth inning.

Hopefully everything is OK with Harper.