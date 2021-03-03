Video: Bryson DeChambeau Is Trying An Insane Shot On A Par 5

The par-5 sixth hole at Bay Hill provides an interesting challenge for a select few big hitters.

Officially listed at 555 yards from the furthest tee, this monster of a hole has a potential shortcut. With a sharp dog-leg left design, a direct path to the hole can be achieved with a 340+ drive over the water.

Barring any poor weather conditions, Bryson DeChambeau plans to attempt the feat this weekend during the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

During Wednesday’s practice round, we got our first look at the PGA Tour big hitter’s first attempts.

It's a 350-yard carry to the green. Condor? pic.twitter.com/BvTUhOskMo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 3, 2021

With 15 mph winds coming in from the right and slightly towards him, the star golfer’s first try splashed down about 30 yards short and 10 yards left of the putting service. He quickly attempted the shot again, yielding similar results on his second go.

While today’s efforts weren’t too promising, DeChambeau is still confident he can get it done — given the right conditions.

“If it’s not into the wind, I can get there,” he said after his first attempt. “Everybody wants to see this.”

It would certainly be fun to see him accomplish this unique challenge, but the past has shown us the dangers of getting too caught up in what could be a fool’s errand.

23 years ago in 1998, John Daly delivered one of the most memorable holes in golf history on this same par-5 sixth. During his final round, the legendary golfer attempted to cut the lake with his 3-wood. After coming up short on his first attempt, Daly then launched five more balls into the water in a fit of frustration.

He finished the hole with an 18.

Possibly the greatest shot tracker of all time pic.twitter.com/0I5lHjMDJd — Two Inches Short (@TwoInchesShort) March 3, 2021

DeChambeau will tee off his first round tomorrow at 8:17 a.m. E.T.

Will the tour’s biggest hitter drive the green?