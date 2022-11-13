Video: Bucs Horrendous Trick Play Attempt Is Going Viral

Every half-decade or so Tom Brady will split out at receiver, but rarely does it go well.

During Sunday's game in Munich, the Bucs attempted throwing to Brady out of the Wildcat with Leonard Fournette. However, the 45-year-old slipped attempting to make a play on the ball, allowing the Seahawks defender to easily pick it off.

Fans were quick to add this one to the GOAT's (very brief) lowlight reel.

"LMAO WTF OLD MAN HAHAHAHA," a user laughed in all-caps.

"Fire the coach wtf," another cried. "Got Brady running routes at 45 years old . I can’t believe they actually called that play for Tom."

"Nick Foles lives in Brady’s head rent free," another fan commented.

"First person to dub the Benny Hill Theme over this wins," tweeted Charles Goldman.

"This is the funniest s--- I’ve ever seen like what was the point of this LMFAOOOOOOOOO."

"In contention for the worst play in league history," another replied.

Thankfully for Bucs fans, Brady's still throwing the ball just fine.