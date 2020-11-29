Video: The Chargers Ran The Worst QB Sneak Of The Year

The Los Angeles Chargers may have run the worst play of the NFL season so far.

In the final seconds of their 27-17 loss to the Bills on Sunday, the Chargers found themselves with a first and goal opportunity thanks to a Hail Mary heave from rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Though they likely didn’t have enough time to complete the 10-point comeback, LA elected to go for the touchdown anyways.

With three seconds left, Herbert attempted a QB sneak. There was one problem though: the Chargers offensive line dropped into pass protection.

The miscommunication on this final play made for an embarrassing result.

QB IS SNEAKING WHEN O-LINE IS DROPPING IN PASS PRO FIRE EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/633syvqRNr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 29, 2020

With Los Angeles in the midst of a disappointing 3-8 season, many people have already begun to call for coaching staff changes all across the board. After a solid first two years with the Chargers from 2017-2018, head coach Anthony Lynn has struggled to lead his team to victory. LA has a combined record of 8-19 over the past two seasons.

With rookie sensation Herbert at QB and solid offensive weapons in Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler, the Chargers have far more talent than their record suggests. Many of their struggles seem to boil down to issues on the sideline.

This abysmal final play could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. The franchise certainly has a lot to think about when it comes to future coaching staff decisions.

Los Angeles will look to bounce back next week against the Patriots.