Video: Charles Barkley's New Golf Swing Is Going Viral

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Charles Barkley plays his shot from the 17th tee during Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club on November 27, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

A few years ago, Charles Barkley made headlines for having one of the most horrific golf swings imaginable.

In the years since, his swing has improved steadily each and every time he hits the course. On Wednesday afternoon, Golf Digest posted a new video showing Barkley's swing after working with swing coach Stan Utley.

Barkley crushed a 3-wood around 260 yards, according to Utley.

Check out the video.

Golf Digest teased the new swing with a link that leads to a longer video showing just how Barkley improved.

From Golf Digest:

Watch 11-time NBA All-Star and TV analyst Charles Barkley unveil his new-and-improved swing in this 20-minute range session with Golf Digest 50 Best Teacher Stan Utley. Known as a good talker, Barkley proves he’s also a good listener, showing off the changes he has incorporated from lessons with Utley. Then, Barkley puts his athleticism to the test when he’s asked to make a swing correction in real time.

The full video can be found here.