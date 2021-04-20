Video: How Chelsea Fans Reacted To Today’s Big News

Over the weekend, the soccer world was turned upside down by the announcement of a controversial European Super League. The multi-billion dollar decision made by several elite clubs across Europe has garnered heavy backlash from all over the globe.

One of the original 12 founding clubs was Chelsea FC of the English Premier League. Joining Spanish LaLiga, Italian Serie A and fellow Premier League powerhouses, the historic English club participated in secret talks to form the Super League over the past few months.

Needless to say, this development would have a massive impact on the European soccer landscape. Mid-tier teams that lack the resources of these elite organizations would no longer have the opportunity to compete on the world’s biggest stages.

Fans from all over the world were shocked and disappointed by the news.

Chelsea fans were certainly included in this wave of backlash. So when the news came that their beloved club was pulling out of the league on Tuesday — it was cause for celebration.

In reaction to the massive decision, fans joyfully spilled onto the streets of Fulham outside of Stamford Bridge.

Here’s a clip of the scene:

The moment Chelsea fans heard their club are pulling out of plans to join Super League. Can’t tell you how much joy this news gave me. We always say sports is “most important least important thing” but watching the game I love eat itself has felt so dark 🙌pic.twitter.com/XuIcFmjjez — roger bennett (@rogbennett) April 20, 2021

While the negative fan reaction likely played a partial role in the decision to back out of the Super League, the stronger motivators no doubt came from the powers that be in the soccer world.

After word of the new league was released on Sunday morning, the UEFA reportedly announced its intention to ban all participating players and teams from participating in any UEFA and FIFA competitions — including the Champions League, European Championship and the FIFA World Cup.

British prime minister Boris Johnson also heavily disapproved of the proposed league, calling it a “cartel” against the long-standing spirit of competition in the soccer world.

In addition to Chelsea’s withdrawal from the Super League, fellow Premier League team and founding member Manchester City has also announced its decision to pull out.

From the looks of things, these two squads likely won’t be the last to separate their names from the controversial league.