Video Of Coach O Running Shirtless Is Going Viral

A video of LSU Tigers head football coach Ed Orgeron running shirtless through campus is going viral on social media.

Orgeron, 59, likes to stay in shape by jogging. There have been several viral videos of the national title-winning head coach running around campus.

The LSU Tigers head coach explained his mindset to Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take.

“Oh man, you know what, during COVID we had a lot of time off, and I’m single now, so I have a lot of time. So, I decided to start running two hours a day on the weekends. Two hours on Friday, two hours on Saturday, two hours on Sunday, and then the sun at 12:00. And I go run some stadiums, I think I lost about 25 pounds, feel better. I love to run, and now I have free time, so I’m with Ray Baker as much as I can,” Orgeron told the podcast.

A video of Coach O running through campus has gone viral on social media this week, with millions of views across platforms.

They saw Coach O during his run on the LSU campus 🐐 (via kfishfred/TikTok)pic.twitter.com/rKzHmlj5qq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2021

That looks like a man who’s ready for the 2021 season.

LSU will open its 2021 campaign on Sept. 4 against UCLA.