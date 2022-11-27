Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming

A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday.

Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses.

After the game, fans started storming the field to celebrate the win but it didn't go smoothly for all of them. One fan, in particular, was knocked out by an LSU player while taking a video:

That has got to hurt.

This fan will surely remember this moment for the rest of his life. Heck, it'll be a great story to tell to his friends and family.

LSU will now look forward to playing in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia next Saturday while Texas A&M ponders some potential changes after another disappointing season.