Video Confirms Aaron Rodgers’ Brutal Mistake Saturday Night

Even the best of the best have some plays they’d like back, and Aaron Rodgers is no exception. Late in the fourth, two Packers receivers broke wide open. But Rodgers instead tried to force the ball deep to Davante Adams on a key third down.

The three-time MVP even acknowledged as much after the game. However, the all-22 puts it into further perspective. As not only did Alan Lazard break wide open over the middle, but Equanimeous St. Brown was streaking down the field as well.

…tough one to watch back. Rodgers will be sick with himself when he sees it on the film. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/caI79hZIbV — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 23, 2022

Of course it’s never one play that loses a game for a team. The Packers failed to put the 49ers away many times before this. That said, the play was indicative of Rodgers mindset for most of the night. Up until late in the third quarter, Davante Adams was the only Packers WR targeted.

Come hell or high water, Rodgers was going to get Adams the ball. Whether its supreme confidence in his guy, teetering on arrogance. Or maybe not trusting other receivers after an early Marcedes Lewis fumble.

Right before the Marcedes Lewis fumble the Packers had 13 plays for 102 yards on offense & were cruising towards their second straight score. That's 7.85 yards per play. The remainder of the game they had only 161 yards on 41 plays. Only 3.93 yards per play. Momentum changed. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) January 23, 2022

Nonetheless, it was once again another great regular season for Aaron Rodgers. But one that ended prematurely in the playoffs. A-Rod is now 0-4 against the 49ers in his postseason career. And it’s now been 11 years since he last played in, and won a Super Bowl.

Not the final act Rodgers envisioned, should this be his last game as a Packer on the Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field.