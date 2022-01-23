The Spun

Video Confirms Aaron Rodgers’ Brutal Mistake Saturday Night

Packers star quarterback Aaron RodgersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks skyward during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Even the best of the best have some plays they’d like back, and Aaron Rodgers is no exception. Late in the fourth, two Packers receivers broke wide open. But Rodgers instead tried to force the ball deep to Davante Adams on a key third down.

The three-time MVP even acknowledged as much after the game. However, the all-22 puts it into further perspective. As not only did Alan Lazard break wide open over the middle, but Equanimeous St. Brown was streaking down the field as well.

Of course it’s never one play that loses a game for a team. The Packers failed to put the 49ers away many times before this. That said, the play was indicative of Rodgers mindset for most of the night. Up until late in the third quarter, Davante Adams was the only Packers WR targeted.

Come hell or high water, Rodgers was going to get Adams the ball. Whether its supreme confidence in his guy, teetering on arrogance. Or maybe not trusting other receivers after an early Marcedes Lewis fumble.

Nonetheless, it was once again another great regular season for Aaron Rodgers. But one that ended prematurely in the playoffs. A-Rod is now 0-4 against the 49ers in his postseason career. And it’s now been 11 years since he last played in, and won a Super Bowl.

Not the final act Rodgers envisioned, should this be his last game as a Packer on the Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field.

