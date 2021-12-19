Video: Controversial Ejection In Colts vs. Patriots Tonight

It wouldn’t be an NFL game without something controversial taking place.

During Saturday night’s Patriots-Colts contest, Colts receiver Michael Pittman got ejected after he got in a tussle with Kyle Dugger.

Pittman shoved Dugger before he then got double-teamed by Dugger and one of his teammates. Dugger then ripped Pittman’s helmet off while he was being taken to the ground and Pittman still got ejected for it.

ejected Colts Pittman on this play lololol pic.twitter.com/1ja6e0l0Un — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 19, 2021

Dugger did end up getting ejected as well, but it’s still a bit odd that Pittman did after all he really did was shove Dugger.

Pittman will finish the game with only seven yards on one reception.

Indianapolis is looking to get to 8-6 overall as it continues to stay in the playoff chase with only a few games remaining.

If New England can’t come back in the fourth quarter, that would mean that no team in the AFC can clinch a playoff spot this week.

The game is currently being televised by NFL Network.