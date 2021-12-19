The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Controversial Ejection In Colts vs. Patriots Tonight

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman on the field.Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman/Wikipedia Commons.

It wouldn’t be an NFL game without something controversial taking place.

During Saturday night’s Patriots-Colts contest, Colts receiver Michael Pittman got ejected after he got in a tussle with Kyle Dugger.

Pittman shoved Dugger before he then got double-teamed by Dugger and one of his teammates. Dugger then ripped Pittman’s helmet off while he was being taken to the ground and Pittman still got ejected for it.

Dugger did end up getting ejected as well, but it’s still a bit odd that Pittman did after all he really did was shove Dugger.

Pittman will finish the game with only seven yards on one reception.

Indianapolis is looking to get to 8-6 overall as it continues to stay in the playoff chase with only a few games remaining.

If New England can’t come back in the fourth quarter, that would mean that no team in the AFC can clinch a playoff spot this week.

The game is currently being televised by NFL Network.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.