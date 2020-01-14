The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Controversial Pass Interference Penalty In LSU vs. Clemson

Coach O is furious with the officials against Clemson.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers yells from the sidelines during the first half against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Another big-time college football game, another controversial penalty.

This year’s College Football Playoff has not been without officiating controversy. There were multiple questionable calls in Clemson’s Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State. And there have been a couple in tonight’s national championship game.

The latest: A questionable pass interference penalty on LSU.

Here’s the play:

Is that pass interference according to the rulebook? Probably.

Is it worthy of a call in that moment?

LSU fans will say no. So will a lot of the college football world.

Coach O’s team hasn’t been hurt too much by the referees, though. LSU is leading Clemson, 35-25, late in the third quarter.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.