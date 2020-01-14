Another big-time college football game, another controversial penalty.

This year’s College Football Playoff has not been without officiating controversy. There were multiple questionable calls in Clemson’s Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State. And there have been a couple in tonight’s national championship game.

The latest: A questionable pass interference penalty on LSU.

Here’s the play:

There was definitely grab but I didn’t think it was enough for Pass interference. Also.. LSU does a tremendous job with their dbs. But do they teach their guys to pedal out that much? Fulton lined up in press but didn’t get any hands on until 5 yards downfield pic.twitter.com/nlUYiuYQJn — Press Coverage With CrockTime (@PressCovFilm) January 14, 2020

Is that pass interference according to the rulebook? Probably.

Is it worthy of a call in that moment?

LSU fans will say no. So will a lot of the college football world.

Coach O’s team hasn’t been hurt too much by the referees, though. LSU is leading Clemson, 35-25, late in the third quarter.