Video: Craziest Buzzer-Beater Of All-Time Is Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 21: A view of the backboard, rim and net during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Consol Energy Center on March 21, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Quite possibly the craziest buzzer-beater of all time recently took place in a youth basketball game.

Down two points with two seconds remaining, a young hooper reeled in an inbounds pass right at half court. With his back to the basket, he heaved up a blind shot over his head.

The shot went in nothing-but-net — leaving the entire gym absolutely stunned.

Take a look at the improbable play here:

It's not often you see youth basketball highlights on SportsCenter. But when you do, you know it's something special.

This play absolutely deserves all the attention it's no doubt going to get.