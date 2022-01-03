The Spun

Video: Crazy Angle Emerges From FedEx Field Accident

Washnigton Football Team general view.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the Washington Football Team logo on the stadium before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Several fans narrowly avoided disaster after Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Washington Football Team. After the game, a railing on the side of the FedEX Field tunnel leading to the visitor’s locker room collapsed. Causing a number of Philly fans to topple into the exit.

A new video surfaced of the incident, per Sports Business Journal. Showing just how scary the incident was, and how much scarier it could’ve been.

Luckily none of the fans appeared to be hurt or need treatment from the fall. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to sidestep the falling fans and avoid any injury as well.

Hurts quickly helped the fans to their feet, making sure they were ok and even taking some pictures with the Philly faithful that made the trip.

“I’m just happy everyone is safe from it,” the QB told ESPN.com after the game. “That’s crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation,” he continued. “I’m just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it.”

The Eagles moved to 9-7 after their win at FedEx Field, clinching a playoff spot later in the night. Eliminating rival Washington from postseason contention in the process.

