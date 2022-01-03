Video: Crazy Angle Emerges From FedEx Field Accident

Several fans narrowly avoided disaster after Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Washington Football Team. After the game, a railing on the side of the FedEX Field tunnel leading to the visitor’s locker room collapsed. Causing a number of Philly fans to topple into the exit.

A new video surfaced of the incident, per Sports Business Journal. Showing just how scary the incident was, and how much scarier it could’ve been.

A railing along the north tunnel at @FedExField collapsed on Sunday, sending multiple fans toppling to the ground. (via @Trei_Cham)pic.twitter.com/HJswO1vKJk — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) January 3, 2022

Luckily none of the fans appeared to be hurt or need treatment from the fall. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to sidestep the falling fans and avoid any injury as well.

Hurts quickly helped the fans to their feet, making sure they were ok and even taking some pictures with the Philly faithful that made the trip.

I’ve watched this a dozen times and I’m still blown away how accurate Jalen Hurts was on this pitch falling down. And what can you say about the toughness and clutch moments provided by Boston Scott. pic.twitter.com/8ysBBmLXvU — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) January 3, 2022

“I’m just happy everyone is safe from it,” the QB told ESPN.com after the game. “That’s crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation,” he continued. “I’m just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it.”

The Eagles moved to 9-7 after their win at FedEx Field, clinching a playoff spot later in the night. Eliminating rival Washington from postseason contention in the process.