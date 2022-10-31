Video: Crazy Fight At Women's College Soccer Match

SEC Network.

A fight broke out during a women's soccer match on Sunday afternoon.

LSU and Ole Miss played in the SEC Tournament on Sunday afternoon and things got pretty heated.

Three players were ejected from the SEC Tournament contest on Sunday.

"Toward the end of the second overtime period, Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis seemed to take exception with a steal attempt from LSU’s Rammie Noel. As Noel tried to take the ball from her, Davis grabbed her by the waist promoting Noel to retaliate with a punch. Davis quickly punched back, starting an all-out brawl," The Comeback reports.

All three players who were ejected will be suspended for their team's next game.