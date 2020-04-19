The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gives His Wife A Perfect Surprise

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy at a race.DOVER, DE - OCTOBER 01: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and his wife Amy, stand on the grid during the National Anthem prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil at Dover International Speedway on October 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave his wife an incredible surprise earlier this week.

The 45-year-old NASCAR star surprised his wife, Amy, with a gender reveal. The couple is expecting their second child.

Earnhardt Jr. ordered a pair of baby shoes with the color indicating the baby’s gender. He used the help of their 1-year-old daughter, Isla, to help open the box.

The driving star posted the video on Instagram.

Good news to share. It’s a…” Earnhardt Jr. wrote. 

They’re having a girl!

Congrats to Dale and Amy.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.