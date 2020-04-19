Video: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gives His Wife A Perfect Surprise

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave his wife an incredible surprise earlier this week.
The 45-year-old NASCAR star surprised his wife, Amy, with a gender reveal. The couple is expecting their second child.
Earnhardt Jr. ordered a pair of baby shoes with the color indicating the baby’s gender. He used the help of their 1-year-old daughter, Isla, to help open the box.
The driving star posted the video on Instagram.
“Good news to share. It’s a…” Earnhardt Jr. wrote.
They’re having a girl!
Congrats to Dale and Amy.