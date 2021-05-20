Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected from Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs in epic fashion.

In a throwback to Game 6 of the 2019 World Series, Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was called out on a play at first base. The umpire ruled that Turner was out of the base path on a play at first base. Turner beat the throw to first on a dropped third strike, but was determined to have been in the way of a throw.

This also happened in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series. Turner was called out on a similar play after beating a throw to first base on a slow roller down the line. Martinez was later ejected from that game, which the Nationals won. Washington went on to win Game 7 for the championship.

Tonight’s game is of much lower stakes, though Martinez was still very fired up. He came onto the field to argue the call and ended up taking the base out of its hole.

DAVE MARTINEZ JUST PICKED UP FIRST BASE AND THREW IT! 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/6MZ0J93TEh — Dubs (@MikeDubsRadio) May 20, 2021

Here’s another angle:

Davey Martinez just lost it after Trea Turner was called out running to first base on a wild pitch strike three: pic.twitter.com/U3Iz0rtX6B — federalbaseball (@federalbaseball) May 20, 2021

And here’s what happened with Turner at first base. It’s unclear what he’s supposed to do when the throw is coming from the right side and the first baseman is on that side of the base.

Can someone tell me how Trea Turner is supposed to run to 1st here? Because he was called out for runner interference. pic.twitter.com/SETvzgwNXh — ZSG (@wagner_seymour) May 20, 2021

The Nationals lead the Cubs, 4-2, in the bottom of the seventh inning.