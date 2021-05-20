The Spun

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected from Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs in epic fashion.

In a throwback to Game 6 of the 2019 World Series, Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was called out on a play at first base. The umpire ruled that Turner was out of the base path on a play at first base. Turner beat the throw to first on a dropped third strike, but was determined to have been in the way of a throw.

This also happened in Game 6 of the 2019 World Series. Turner was called out on a similar play after beating a throw to first base on a slow roller down the line. Martinez was later ejected from that game, which the Nationals won. Washington went on to win Game 7 for the championship.

Tonight’s game is of much lower stakes, though Martinez was still very fired up. He came onto the field to argue the call and ended up taking the base out of its hole.

Here’s another angle:

And here’s what happened with Turner at first base. It’s unclear what he’s supposed to do when the throw is coming from the right side and the first baseman is on that side of the base.

The Nationals lead the Cubs, 4-2, in the bottom of the seventh inning.


