Video: Deion Sanders' Postgame Locker Room Speech Goes Viral

Deion Sanders sure knows how to give a postgame speech.

The Jackson State head coach had a player translate his speech after its 59-3 win over Florida A&M on Sunday.

"We kicked their butts," Sanders said. "It wasn't even close. We did that. Now, give me my theme music."

This got the rest of the Tigers players fired up as they got to celebrate their big win.

The Tigers were led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who had one heck of a season debut. He completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards and five touchdowns.

We'll see if Sanders has a similar speech after next week's game if Jackson State can take down Tennessee State.

Kickoff for that game will be at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 10.