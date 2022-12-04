Video: Deion Sanders Tells Jackson State Players He's Leaving For Colorado

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is officially leaving Jackson State.

The 55-year-old NFL legend informed his players in a team meeting this Saturday night that he's accepted the head coaching job at Colorado.

Well Off Media captured the team meeting on video for the rest of the college football world to see.

Here it is.

"I know y'all been hearing the rumors and everything that's been transparent around about my whereabouts and what I'm going through. I'd like for y'all to hear it from me and not everyone else," said Sanders. "It is what is is. In coaching you get elevated or you get terminated. Ain't no other way. You get elevated or you get terminated. There ain't no graveyard for coaches where they die at the place. It don't work like that. They either gonna run you off or you gonna walk off. I've chosen to accept the job elsewhere next year. I'm gonna finish what we started. We gonna dominated. I'm gonna be here until that end and that conclusion and then with that conclusion we will move on. Now what I don't want you to do is thinking that something is better on the other side in regards to some of you. I would like to have the opportunity to meet with some of you so you don't go and jump in the portal and you die in the portal. I don't want that to happen."

There you have it. Deion Sanders is officially off to Colorado.

Hopefully the remaining coaching staff can keep building what Sanders leaves behind.