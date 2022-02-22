Video: Dennis Rodman All-Star Game Photobomb Goes Viral

Dennis Rodman has never been one to follow common convention. During Sunday’s All-Star festivities, the mercurial Hall of Famer again opted to stand out from the crowd when posing with other all-time greats.

The five-time NBA champion and two-time Defensive Player of the Year was honored as one of the NBA’s Top 75 players. Rodman celebrated with some of his younger contemporaries by crashing a photo with Team Banana Boat (LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul) and two of the game’s greatest shooters (Stephen Curry and Ray Allen).

While the others all posed with their crisp honorary jackets, “The Worm” tossed his on the ground and joined the group photo donning a hoodie, cap, and sunglasses.

Allen pointed to the discarded jacket and laughed. James also seemed to notice in amusement while Curry and Paul welcomed Rodman into the fold.

The former Chicago Bulls forward was also sure to arrive in style:

Dennis Rodman's entrance >>> pic.twitter.com/RUWKDELq4V — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 21, 2022

The 60-year-old hasn’t lost his flair for the dramatic 22 years into retirement. While some may not like the visual of throwing down a jacket representing his place among the NBA’s exclusive elite, Rodman’s unorthodox style goes a long way to establishing his larger-than-life legacy.

Given Rodman’s status as a 90s fashion icon, it just wouldn’t have felt the same if he stuck to a plain old suit and tie on Sunday.