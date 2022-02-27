Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season.

Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one.

Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the early lead in a Requiem for the Big East matchup. As the No. 21 Huskies try to move to 21-7 on the year with the win.

The freshman has struggled to work his way into the lineup consistently, averaging just under 15 minutes per game this season. But Hawkins made his presence felt with what may be the top Huskies highlight of 2021-2022.

The 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard is averaging a touch under six points per, with 2.1 rebounds while shooting over 82 percent from the line across 25 games.

UConn finishes the season with two games against Creighton and DePaul. The Huskies are currently slated to be a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to Joe Lunardi.