Video: Dustin Johnson Hit A Pretty Terrifying Shot Today

Dustin Johnson is either extremely confident in his golf abilities or has little regard for the safety of a cameraman (we’re guessing it’s the former, but you never know).

The star golfer hit a pretty terrifying shot in today’s golf exhibition, featuring Johnson and Rory McIlroy against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff.

Johnson, 35, hit a powerful shot right over the top of a cameraman standing some 20 or 30 feet away. Thankfully for the cameraman, Johnson didn’t shank it.

Camera guy didn’t even flinch as DJ launched a missile directly over his head. Legend. pic.twitter.com/tG5sBEt0CK — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) May 17, 2020

Johnson and McIlroy are playing Fowler and Wolff in a TaylorMade Driving Relief charity match. The match is being played at Seminole Golf Club in Florida and $3 million for charity is on the line.

CBS Sports had details on the match setup:

The format is best-ball skins, which means that each hole is worth a certain amount (more on that in a minute) which is taken by the team that has the player with the lowest score. If a hole ends in a tie (i.e. if Fowler and McIlroy both make birdie at the first hole), that skin carries over to the next hole and is totaled with whatever the next hole is worth. The teams will start with $500,000 each — McIlroy and Johnson are playing for the American Nurses Foundation, while Fowler and Wolff are playing the CDC Foundation — and the first six holes will be worth $50,000 each. The next 10 holes will be worth $100,000 each. The 17th will be worth $200,000, and the 18th will be worth $500,000. What this means is you could very easily have a scenario in which the teams tie on the 17th hole and are playing for (at least) $700,000 on the final hole (which would be awesome).

Of all the sports attempting to return in the middle of the pandemic, golf might be best suited. And we’re seeing that this afternoon.

The match is on NBC.