Video: Dwyane Wade’s Reaction To Kobe’s Death Is Heartbreaking

Few NBA players of this era seemed to be impacted more by Kobe Bryant than Dwyane Wade. The Miami Heat star took the “best shooting guard in the NBA” title from the Lakers legend at some point during the 2010s. The two have often been compared in NBA circles.

Tragedy struck the NBA world today, as Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

Wade immediately reacted to the news with shock on Twitter.

The now-retired NBA legend recently posted on his Instagram Story to further react:

“Emotions are all over the place,” a broken up Wade says, “These are the moments when you ask why.”

D Wade shares his grief: pic.twitter.com/gpmGhj0kV5 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 27, 2020

Wade and Bryant were teammates on the 2008 Olympic team that won a gold medal. They also played in several All-Star Games together over the course of their careers.

Our thoughts remain with the friends and families of everyone affected by today’s tragedy.