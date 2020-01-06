Video: Eagles QB Josh McCown Overcome With Emotion After Loss

Josh McCown likely didn’t expect to play much coming into today’s NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks. But the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was forced into action when Carson Wentz was knocked out with a head injury.

The 40-year-old quarterback played admirably in defeat, completing 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards in the 17-9 loss.

McCown was overcome with emotion following the loss.

The Eagles quarterback was embraced by tight end Zach Ertz:

Josh McCown was overcome with emotion on the field postgame. Incredible 👏 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/yMMuBfNcOD — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2020

This was the first playoff appearance of McCown’s career. He’s been in the NFL since 2002 and has played for nine different teams.

Josh McCown, 40, broke into the NFL in 2002, has played for nine different teams and this is his first playoff appearance. Amazing. #NFLWildCard — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 5, 2020

Despite the loss, this will be a game McCown always remembers.