The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Eagles QB Josh McCown Overcome With Emotion After Loss

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Josh McCown after the loss.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Quarterback Josh McCown #18 the Philadelphia Eagles leaves the field after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Josh McCown likely didn’t expect to play much coming into today’s NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks. But the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was forced into action when Carson Wentz was knocked out with a head injury.

The 40-year-old quarterback played admirably in defeat, completing 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards in the 17-9 loss.

McCown was overcome with emotion following the loss.

The Eagles quarterback was embraced by tight end Zach Ertz:

This was the first playoff appearance of McCown’s career. He’s been in the NFL since 2002 and has played for nine different teams.

Despite the loss, this will be a game McCown always remembers.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.