Video Emerges Of The Chiefs Fan Who Ran Onto The Field

Video has emerged of the Kansas City Chiefs fan who ran onto the field late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

With the Chiefs and the Bills locked in a tight contest late, a Kansas City fan ran onto the field. CBS’s cameras quickly cut away from the action, a move done by all networks in attempt to discourage streakers from future games.

However, we now have video of what happened.

A Chiefs fan ran onto the field before getting leveled by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Check it out:

Yikes.

Run onto the field, risk getting injured by an NFL player.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are off to the AFC Championship Game, as they knocked off the Bills in overtime on Sunday night.

