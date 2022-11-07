Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game

A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game.

The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.

In the clip, one man can be seen hitting a person several times, while another appears to be laid out unconscious on the ground.

Video of the brawl has gone viral on social media.

School officials say that the man in question was charged with battery of a police officer after the deputy sustained minor injuries.

The brawl is a bit of a black mark on an all-time game in the storied SEC rivalry, where Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers stunned No. 6 Alabama with a walk-off two point conversion in overtime.