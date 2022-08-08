Video Emerges From 'Huge' Fight At NFL Practice Monday

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 08: The helmet of Antrel Rolle #26 of the New York Giants is seen prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

There was another big fight at NFL training camp today. But this one was a little bit more heated and with a lot more bodies piling up than some others.

During today's practice at New York Giants training camp, two players fell on top of one another during a scrimmage, causing a dogpile. From there, a massive shoving match began.

Players in blue jerseys began pushing and swiping at players in white and vice-versa. It appeared that all of the players on the field wanted to get in on the action, if only to separate their teammates from one-another.

Fans in the stands seemed to enjoy the scrum though. They were cheering the fight and clapped louder once everyone on the field got into a giant circle.

The New York Giants are heading into their first season under new head coach Brian Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen. But the discipline issues that marred the team under former head coach Joe Judge may not go away that easily.

The Giants have had double-digit losses in each of the last five seasons. They've fired three head coaches in that span.

Hopefully the Giants are getting it all out of their system now, because they're going to need to keep their heads on straight to avoid another season of 10 losses or more.

